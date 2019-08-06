Aspen Times article whitewashed CMC hire of Skadron

I am miffed that the editors at The Aspen Times printed Monday’s front-page propaganda piece about the political decision by the president of Colorado Mountain College to hire the ineffective former mayor of Aspen, Steve Skadron. This was an opinion piece, not a news article.

No competitive process was followed in awarding this top job. It was simply handed to a person with no proven track record in academic management.

Carrie Besnette Hauser, who calls herself CEO of CMC, states that as CEO she can hire whomever she wants. Ms. Hauser epitomizes an unaccountable liberal bureaucrat. Hiring Skadron would be great if he were qualified. But he’s not. Both Hauser and Skadron should be replaced with non-partisans.

By contrast, the city of Aspen administration of Torre and associates should be commended for their exemplary job of selecting Aspen’s new city Mmnager. Aspen’s process has been competitive, transparent, and with plenty of opportunity for public input. Let Aspen set the example.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village