Aspen Tibet activities approaching

Our community is most fortunate to receive high level educators from around the world, even in the offseason.

A Transformative Weekend Workshop hosted by Aspen Tibet and Leaf People Organic Skin Care will be at the Red Brick Center for the Arts from May 31 through June 2 with an array of activities open to all ages and backgrounds. For those interested in adding more stress management skills to their personal and professional toolboxes, come learn how to clear obstacles and transform disturbing situations into opportunities.

Early registration discounts and scholarships for educators of young people are available now. Also, Shadow Yoga, Feeding Your Demons, and a Group Healing Chod will be offered for the first time in Aspen. Visit AspenTibet.com for more information.

Serene Washburn

Aspen