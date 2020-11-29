 Aspen Thrift Shop says thanks for acknowledgments | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Thrift Shop says thanks for acknowledgments

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

Hello “Best of Aspen” voters,

Thanks for keeping us in the news with Best of Aspen accolades. For the last many years, we are grateful for the awards. This year, we are proud to celebrate first place for Best Second Hand Store and third for Best Retail Window Display.

If a category existed for “Retail Store Most Missed During Lockdown,” we might have won with a landslide! In the meantime, please remember to think of our Scholarship Fundraiser for holiday gifting.

Online: Coloradogives.org/thriftscholarships

Checks may be mailed to:

Aspen Thrift Shop

PO Box 126

Aspen CO 81612

Respectfully,

Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop

 

Letters to the Editor
