Aspen Thrift Shop says thanks for acknowledgments
Hello “Best of Aspen” voters,
Thanks for keeping us in the news with Best of Aspen accolades. For the last many years, we are grateful for the awards. This year, we are proud to celebrate first place for Best Second Hand Store and third for Best Retail Window Display.
If a category existed for “Retail Store Most Missed During Lockdown,” we might have won with a landslide! In the meantime, please remember to think of our Scholarship Fundraiser for holiday gifting.
Online: Coloradogives.org/thriftscholarships
Checks may be mailed to:
Aspen Thrift Shop
PO Box 126
Aspen CO 81612
Respectfully,
Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop
