Aspen Thrift Shop announces grant recipients

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to non-profit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of November, we are pleased to announce the following recipients:

Alpine Legal Services

Aspen Institute: Bauhaus 100

Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club (AVSC)

CLEER

Growing Years Preschool

Marshall Direct Fund

Roaring Fork School Health Centers

Seniors Independent

Shining Stars Foundation

The Buddy Program

The Hope Center

Thunder River Theater Company

Valley Settlement

Respectfully submitted,

The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop

Aspen