Aspen Thrift Shop announces grant recipients
November 13, 2018
Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to non-profit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of November, we are pleased to announce the following recipients:
Alpine Legal Services
Aspen Institute: Bauhaus 100
Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club (AVSC)
CLEER
Growing Years Preschool
Marshall Direct Fund
Roaring Fork School Health Centers
Seniors Independent
Shining Stars Foundation
The Buddy Program
The Hope Center
Thunder River Theater Company
Valley Settlement
Respectfully submitted,
The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop
Aspen
