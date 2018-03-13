Aspen: The China of the Rockies
March 13, 2018
China just amended its "constitution" (Chinese Constitution: is that an oxymoron?) so Xi Jinping can be its president for life. Aspen was way ahead of its fellow communist empire. Since 1970, Aspen's Home Rule Charter (section 6.1) has made it illegal to put a limit on the term of its "president," A.K.A. the city manager. And no one on City Council has the guts to change it. That's why the city manager serves for life in Aspen, China of the Rockies.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
