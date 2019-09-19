Aspen streets are pedestrian unfriendly

Aspen traffic rules are just plain inhospitable to local drivers. And what about those pedestrians thoughtlessly crossing Main Street at Mill and at Monarch, brazenly distracting drivers running red lights at those intersections?

Drivers routinely speeding on Main Street shouldn’t have to be disturbed by pedestrians or traffic lights. I say remove the traffic lights and ban pedestrians. A fringe benefit: We can reassign the police officers from their duty of not patrolling those intersections to not patrolling somewhere else.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen