Aspen-Snowmass gondola — an idea whose time has come?

The following letter was emailed to members of Aspen City Council, Snowmass Town Council and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners who also sit on the Elected Officials Transportation Committee (EOTC).

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is doing an excellent job with social distancing, allowing only a maximum number of nine passengers per bus with each person required to wear a protective face covering or mask.

As Gov. Polis has stated, Colorado is going to have a new normal with social distancing possible for many months, perhaps years, to come.

When workers and guests start to return to Snowmass and Aspen — and only nine passengers are allowed per bus on a bus that normally carries 40 seated passengers and about 20 standing passengers — perhaps it’s time to re-think transportation.

On Thursday the EOTC will have an opportunity to approve a funding request for approximately $30,000 to conduct a feasibility study to determine if a fixed aerial gondola connecting Snowmass and Aspen is physically possible as well as the projected costs of design, installation, operations and maintenance.

Thank you for your stewardship in public health, safety and social distancing transportation.

Stay healthy. Be safe.

Toni Kronberg

Aspen