Aspen Skiing Co. takes extra steps

On behalf of myself and fellow uphill skiers and hikers, thank you so much, Aspen Skiing Co., for continuing to groom some of the trails at Buttermilk and Tiehack. Being able to skin or hike up and safely ski down is good exercise and a great stress reliever during these uncertain times. This is an especially difficult time for Skico as they try to keep people employed while unable to remain open. Everyone, please join me in showing appreciation!

Anne Grice

Basalt