Aspen Skiing Co. stays ahead of the curve

"Sometimes caring about an issue isn't enough. You have to do something." That's the tagline behind Aspen Skiing Co.'s most recent campaign, Give A Flake. It's also the driver behind everything we do at the Protect Our Winters Action Fund, which fights to elect climate champions nationally, as we did in the most recent midterm elections in Colorado, Montana and Nevada.

You may not know this, but starting on Giving Tuesday and running for four days, Skico donated 10 percent of sales. The campaign raised more than $40,000 for the POW Action Fund. Simultaneously, the Give A Flake campaign rallies our community to contact elected officials and urge them to take action on climate. And it's making a difference. Their magazine ads — which offered 1 million prepaid postcards to moderate Republican U.S. senators — prompted Sen. Lisa Murkowski to redefine her stance on climate to the outdoor community. Our voice was heard, loud and clear.

As one of POW Action Fund's longest standing partners, we want to acknowledge Skico for being ahead of the curve. They understand that while changing behavior is important, changing policy is critical.

We look forward to what we can do together next. Keep it up!

Mario Molina

Executive director, POW Action Fund

Recommended Stories For You

Boulder