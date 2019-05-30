Aspen Skiing Co. should focus on mountains, not politics

I was deeply disappointed to read on my Facebook news feed an opinion post by someone writing on behalf of the Aspen Skiing Company (Skico, @aspensnowmass) which supported our leftist Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ highly controversial orders to give driver licenses to illegal immigrants and to direct state and local law enforcement officials not to cooperate with federal ICE officials in identifying, apprehending and deporting illegal aliens.

Skico does an amazing job running our four mountains. I’m a huge fan of the company, as well as a huge fan of its many wonderful, dedicated, world-class employees. But I would implore Skico to stop permitting the company’s prestigious platform to promote one side or another on highly divisive political issues that have nothing to do with skiing and which alienate conservatives like me who love the company and wish the company to stay out of partisan politics.

Thank you.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village