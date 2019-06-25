Aspen Skiing Co.’s Aspen Mountain plan shuts out public

I could use a little help from my friends who value public access. Please.

The Aspen Skiing Co. is in the process of updating the Aspen Mountain Master Plan. We need to encourage Skico to continue to provide public access on Aspen Mountain. The roadways known as Aspen Mountain Road, Little Annie’s/Midnight Mine Road and Richmond Hill Road are in jeopardy, particularly where the roads converge at the top of the mountain. Exhibits in Skico’s master plan illustrate permanent fences and gates effectively privatizing the top of the mountain and reducing public access.

We are fortunate to be able to walk, ride or drive the county roadways that access Aspen Mountain and beyond. These roads have been historically used by the public and Skico. It is my hope that the Skico will be magnanimous and provided dedication deeds for the portion of any county roads that traverse Skico’s private property.

Please attend the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners meeting and speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Request that Skico maintain public access on Aspen Mountain.

• Meeting date: Today

• Location: 530 E. Main St., suite 302

• Time: It is the last agenda item, and usually begins at 3 or 4 p.m.. Public comment happens after Skico presents its request to the board.

• Watch: Check https://pitkincounty.com/374/County-Webcasts to know when to head over to the meeting.

Alternatively, if you are unable to attend the meeting please email the four county commissioners (Patti Clapper is recused for this application) and let your love of public access be known:

• Greg Poschman — Greg.poschman@pitkincounty.com

• Steve Child — Steve.child@pitkincounty.com

• Kelly McNicholas Kury — Kelly.mcnicholas@pitkincounty.com

– George Newman — George.newman@pitkincounty.com

Thank you for your help.

Claude Salter

Aspen