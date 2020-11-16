Aspen Skiing Co. on right track but could do better

Aspen Skiing Co. is working tirelessly to prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season. By adding more snowmaking, elaborate outdoor dining structures and restrooms to make the experience safer, outlining their on-mountain policies for skiers and uphillers, and by increasing options as well as rates for tickets and passes, they have shown serious investment in preserving the season for locals and tourists alike.

However, I am baffled by the lack of available or recommended (possibly required?) COVID-19 testing to be part of the protocol for this winter season. I think a more beneficial investment in a rapid COVID-19 test clinic in Aspen and/or at the base of each of our mountains would be a better investment than any of the above to help guarantee a healthy community this winter.

The lack of rapid testing in our entire valley is a problem as winter grows closer and indoor interaction becomes inevitable. There are limited testing options, no quarantining recommendations and though summer was a great overall success in our community, I can’t imagine the same for our winter. As far fewer visitors will drive here during winter months, the local airport is another point of entry where rapid testing is much needed. Money is being spent to create safety for the Aspen community to have a successful winter season, but is it being spent on the right things?

Melinda Goldrich

Aspen