Aspen Skiing Co. has lots to learn

Can the likes of Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Capital Partners and East West Partners successfully exploit a completed Snowmass Base Village as other ski resort operators and their real estate development partners languish or fail in their alpine ski village projects?

I doubt it unless they behave more like Southern California major tourist attractions and shopping meccas like Disneyland, Rodeo Drive and South Coast Plaza.

Aspen Skiing Co. bigwig Mike Kaplan and his fellow ski resort operators lack sophistication in effectively understanding demographics, psychographics, neuroscience, urban sociology, cultural anthropology, showmanship, motivational research, modern methods of marketing to the affluent, trends, added value, ways to help customers to earn more money for themselves, architectural psychology, Southern manners and sociability, celebrity appearance glow effect, creative problem-solving, niche exclusivity, uniqueness, and the business, economic, financial and political cycles and shocks.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank, California