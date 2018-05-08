Aspen Skiers need your support

We would like to thank The Aspen Times for publishing the story about the continued unauthorized solicitation of local business owners ("Aspen booster club tries to bust up sports scammers", April 26).

These national scamming companies contact local business owners to get them to purchase advertising on high school posters that they don't even print. It is our hope that many businesses saw this article and only purchase poster advertising from a high school student in person.

The students are visiting businesses in person, with a copy of the poster and a request for advertising letter. The students and student athletes have committed to giving back to their school, athletics and clubs by securing advertising for the seasonal sports calendar poster. We hope that many local businesses will support their efforts as proceeds from the poster help offset costs for the 23 varsity sports and over 60 clubs and organizations at Aspen High School.

The Aspen High School students are trying to create a sense of Skier pride throughout the community and hope the poster will encourage higher attendance at the home games throughout the year. Please join us at the AHS turf field this Wednesday when girls soccer, girls lacrosse and boys lacrosse all host a home first-round playoff game. Girls soccer starts at 3 p.m. Girls lacrosse will take place at 5 p.m. and boys lacrosse will start at 7:30 p.m. Full stands really do help boost team spirit!

Kim Allen

Aspen High School Booster Club