Aspen Skier football ready for action

Aspen High School football kicks off at noon Saturday against Bayfield, a high-powered 2A team and state champs in 2017. The Skiers narrowly avoided a shutout last year and are looking to the 13 seniors and seasoned younger players to make some big plays in this game.

Come show the Boys of Fall your Skier support and also check out the new turf! We are Aspen!

Diane Spicer

Aspen