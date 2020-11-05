Aspen School District thanks community for successful campaign

Dear community members:

On Nov., 3, you once again demonstrated your commitment to the education of our children through the resounding approval of three Aspen School District ballot measures: the bond referendum and renewal of the existing 0.3% Aspen sales tax and Snowmass Village mill levy.

Your support will allow us to prepare for a time when the pandemic is behind us. In the years to come, we will use this funding wisely to:

• Provide safe and innovative learning environments for our students and staff

• Attract and retain high-quality teachers and other staff through expanded housing options

• Address long-standing facilities issues

• Enhance and expand academic, athletic and performing arts facilities

• Replace aging and inefficient systems with a goal of net zero energy

• Improve our Pre-K through 12th grade learning options

Our board of education has been working diligently on a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for quite some time, and we are incredibly appreciative of your ongoing support of our students, staff and schools moving forward. In return, we are committed to honoring the trust you have placed in us by being open, transparent, thoughtful and responsible stewards.

We are anticipating this to be a multi-year project. With the objective of making information and updates readily accessible to our community, we are launching a facilities plan update page on the Aspen School District’s website at ​www.aspenk12.net​. At this page, you will be able to review our steps and track our progress toward fulfilling these many goals that will benefit our students, staff and community.

Again, we can’t thank you enough for your trust and support. Please reach out to any of us at any time if you have any thoughts to share or questions to pose.

Susan Marolt, president; Suzy Zimet, vice president; Dwayne Romero, treasurer; Jonathan Nickell, secretary; Katy Frisch, assistant secretary/treasurer

Board of Education

Dave Baugh

Superintendent, Aspen School District