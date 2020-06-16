Aspen roundabout keeps it between the lines

I arrived for the summer several weeks ago and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I drove to the roundabout and saw all the yellow and white paint to direct traffic. What a remarkable job the Colorado Department of Transportation did to finally paint lines where we were exactly to drive and stay in a lane! What a relief to know that this was finally accomplished to keep all vehicles from hitting other vehicles as we drive around it!

I was so delighted that someone finally realized that there was a simple solution to avoiding accidents in the roundabout! It just took paint and someone who finally said, “I will do it!” Thank you for all of us who know how to drive in it, but sometimes wander around in it, and to all our guests who have never seen a roundabout. Thank you for painting lines on the streets, and for parking to finally happen here. We have been coming here for over 40 years and I am glad I lived long enough to see that “red tape” of state and local government can solve simple problems. Hooray!

Lynda Beal

Aspen