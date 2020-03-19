Aspen Public Radio could bring a little music into our lives

Today I am sitting in my home, watching a PBS interview with cellist Yo Yo Ma. He is saying, and I’m writing (paraphrasing) his words as he speaks: “Music looks into the inside and knows no boundaries. Music helps us find a way we have connection with one another. Music is personal, true, trustworthy, community.”

There is no better statement to express why our local Aspen Public Radio needs to resume its musical broadcasts – for our philosophical-emotional wellbeing.

Carolyn Kane

Aspen