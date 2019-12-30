Aspen post office has issues

I feel the need to respond to the post office article in Thursday’s Aspen Times.

First off, the post office was not designed to be a landfill or recycling center. The amount of trash there is more of a behavioral problem than a staffing one. Secondly, does expecting 30 packages the day before Christmas impact the slow service any less than the apparent indifference of the staff?

I, too, have been annoyed by the slow pace and dropped mail at the Aspen post office; but like much of our infrastructure in our valley, it is understaffed, underpaid and overworked. I think that not treating the post office like a dump could go a long way toward improving efficiency and morale at the post office, as well as being a better reflection of us as a community.

Peter Stouffer

Basalt