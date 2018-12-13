Aspen politics as usual
December 13, 2018
Again? A reliable source tells me yet another retread politician is about to throw her hat in the City Council race (County Commissioner Rachel Richards to run again for Aspen City Council," Dec. 13, The Aspen Times). Do these tiresome megalomaniacs think they're the only people in Aspen who can serve competently?
Get some new blood, for gosh sakes. Quit reelecting the same worn out "legends in their own minds."
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
