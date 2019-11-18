Aspen, Pitkin must ban Roundup

My dog was just diagnosed with lymphoma. How many other local dogs have potential for lymphoma and death after exposure to Roundup?

What must we, as Roaring Fork Valley residents, do to have the city and Pitkin County stop the use of this very toxic product in our valley? Roundup has been shown to link the use of pesticides, such as Roundup, with malignant canine lymphoma. Tell the city and county to discontinue the use of such pesticides, in the interest of all people and animals in the valley.

David J. Singer

Aspen