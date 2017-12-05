Aspen parents clog up roundabout

There is discussion to charge a fee in the summer for cyclists riding up Maroon Creek Road, as the numbers are on the rise. I propose the city and or county charge a fee for all the parents driving their child to school and picking them up. Five bucks a pop or save with drop-off and pick up for $8! That money can go toward school projects, roundabout landscaping or road maintenance.

Seriously, there are school buses and RFTA buses yet parents are driving their kids 2 miles to school in 45-degree weather in the mornings. The constant line of outbound Aspen cars looping the roundabout (usually with one child in them) backs up inbound Highway 82, but I am certain they do not care about that.

John Norman

Carbondale