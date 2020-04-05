Aspen officeholders over their heads

Mayor Torre upon learning about the extension of social distancing restrictions until the end of April — “Boy, this sucks.” And behold the sight of Councilman Skippy Mesirow out for a run along the bike trail, huffing and puffing and making no attempt to social distance. News flash, guys, you were elected to serve not only during the go-go salsa days of epic snowfalls and an unlimited amount of tax dollars to fuel your pet projects, but also during unforeseen calamitous times which stress to the limit our institutions and the fabric of this town.

What have you given us, rank incompetence and diffident indifference? Step aside, guys, and resign now. Let the remaining adults on City Council appoint replacements who are competent and capable of making difficult decisions that will provide inspiration, guidance and a path forward. Face up to it, Torre and Skippy, you are hurting and not helping. You not have the right stuff to lead during these times. Or to slightly, paraphrase, “Boys, you suck.”

Neil Siegel

Aspen