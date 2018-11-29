Aspen newspapers should show restraint when reporting rape cases

Due to the recent and unfortunate sexual assaults that have transpired in our valley lately, I'd like to speak out for the victims.

After enduring the worst time of their lives, reading the reporters' details on the front page of the paper further extends the trauma. I wrote to the main offender of this ordeal — the "other" paper — but got no publication or response.

The reporters on this topic must choose their words wisely and conservatively. No one needs the graphic details of these awful traumatic events. No one. The paper is free; no need to act like The Enquirer and trash mags. It's not like it boosts sales. All it does is further embarrass the victim and possibly keep others from coming forward for fear of the details being on the front page.

I know this because 17 years ago I was almost beaten to death and sexually assaulted in a very publicized case. It was 17 years ago, and I still remember the articles verbatim. I had friends and family pulling the papers from wherever they could first thing in the morning. It's the last thing these young girls need to deal with.

So please, I beg of you to be gentle with your words. You have more to do with these cases than you realize. Show some support. The Aspen Times handled my situation with restraint on details and I hope you do the same today. Thank you.

Molly Coman

