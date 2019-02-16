Aspen needs Mullins’ touch

It is my honor to recommend Ann Mullins for mayor of Aspen. She has remarkable qualities that would serve the community well. She is intelligent, compassionate, and genuinely cares about people.

Her professional background speaks for itself given the many accomplishments that have been well documented throughout the campaign. She has shown herself to be a strong leader in an environment that often can be challenging. I have known Ann for many years and respect and trust her judgment implicitly. As one who has served the women of Aspen for the last 40 years, I believe I can speak resoundingly for them, we need a woman's touch to help influence the many complex decisions needing to be made in our future.

Linda Vieira

Snowmass Village