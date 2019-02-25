Aspen needs Lift One

I am writing as an "old-timer" which seems like a strange hashtag, but since my family moved here permanently in 1952 when I was a teenager, it rings true. We all kept our skis at my dad's office on Mill Street next to the then Epicure and across the street from Elli of Aspen. We three girls could usually ski on the snow-packed streets across Wagner Park and get on Lift 1 at the bottom of Dean Street like everyone else. There was also a large parking lot if you drove. I went to school in the East and my life took me elsewhere until I moved back permanently 25 years ago. Sven and I live in the county and cannot vote, which is unfortunate, but we have a community voice!

Bring Lift 1A home and back to town! No, it won't be exactly the same, nothing ever is, but there will be new life and energy infused into the west end of town, congestion dispersed to two sides of our mountain, world-class races once again with spectator ease and enthusiasm anew for our internationally renown ski town.

Heed the well-chosen words of Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan and all the others who have put years, time, thought and energy into working and reworking the whole plan to make it the best one possible and one that is ready to go. Vote "yes" on March 5.

Mary and Sven Dominick-Coomer

Pitkin County