Aspen Music Fest hits sour note

I have been a loyal patron of the Aspen Music Festival for over 20 years, attending dozens of events every year, the highlight of my summers.

But I am disappointed that the AMF is not suspending their season this summer in the wake of COVID-19.

The majority of the attending patrons are in the high risk group for this virus.

By bringing musicians and visitors in from around the world, AMF is jeopardizing the health of everyone in our valley.

It is naive to think we will be safer by July 16, their new proposed starting date. We are a small community that is not equip to handle the influx of this magnitude.

Just as all the ski resorts, restaurants and most businesses have had to shut down, so should the AMF for the 2020 season.

It is irresponsible to do anything less.

Barbara Findlay

Aspen