Aspen media, state and local politicos have it backwards with bikes, pot
I would like to thank The Aspen Times for again putting a marijuana ad on the front page, and thank Governor Polis and the Pitkin County commissioners for their infinite wisdom to allow pot shops to stay open during a respiratory epidemic. It’s good to know that bike shops in Aspen, small retail shops with limited visitors across the state, and countless other businesses must remain closed, but everyone can maximize their lung health with 4/20 specials on Sour Diesel grams.
We can explain to our kids how they can’t go to school to learn right now, while us parents are pulling the car into the pot shop to buy our “medicine” to drop out too. And we can also tell those kids about how habitual drug use has nothing to do with the high suicide rate in Colorado.
Perhaps while we’re at it, Governor Polis and the Pitco commissioners can tell those kids reading your pot ads how addicted they are to pot tax revenues, while commercial property owners continue paying outrageous taxes on businesses selling healthy products are forced to be closed.
David Johnson
Redstone
