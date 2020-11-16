Aspen mask laws are pointless without enforcement

Several days ago I walked to work, and sadly, not one person I passed was wearing a mask. I politely asked one couple walking their dogs to please mask up, and was flipped off.

The problem is simple. Council has passed an ordinance without any serious enforcement. The skateboard park is 50 yards from the police department, yet the police turn a blind eye to the lack of any masks or social distancing at the park.

Our COVID-19 infection rate rose 136% in the past two weeks, and is clearly headed in the wrong direction. Without any serious enforcement, there can be no question there will have to be a city/countywide shutdown in the near future.

Signs don’t cut it. If they did, drivers wouldn’t speed.

If council is serious, then they should enforce the laws they pass.

Robert Morris

Aspen