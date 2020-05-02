Aspen leaders pick and choose at taxpayers’ expense
First it was money from the general fund for some (who knows how they were selected) locals who are hurting. Then it was more for landlords who give up some of the rents they can’t collect anyway. So why not take it from the taxpayers instead? Now it’s going to be bucks from the Wheeler fund for do-good orgs with the right connections.
News flash: The Wuhan Bioweapon Against the West Attack has driven us into a recession. How long will it last? Aspen tax revenue are going down. The general fund is going down. The RETT and Wheeler fund are going down. Public officials have a fiduciary duty to protect and preserve funds for the benefit of the taxpayers at large, not to hand them out like Christmas candy to favored individuals.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
