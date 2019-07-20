Aspen Lacrosse now wiser and better

In 2016 the Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club ran afoul of Roger Marolt and his column (“Pot smokers are in the wrong field,” Sept. 1, 2016, The Aspen Times).

We had some members who made a poor decision and made the entire club look bad while doing it. Roger saw fit to publish what he witnessed and with that the club had a black mark against it. We, as a club, took that opportunity to grow and learn and make the club better than ever.

In the three years since his column, we have grown to over 90 members up and down the valley with ages 16 to 68, a full league that plays at the Willits rugby field on Wednesdays, a home tournament that features 10 teams (some from as far away as Texas) and close to 30 members of the club are coaches at the youth level in the valley.

We soon found a sponsor in Beer Nuts Brand Snacks and have not looked back. The club will be traveling to Breckenridge for a tournament Aug. 3 and 4 with both an elite team (18 and older ) and a master team (30 and older) and look to defend our title. The home tournament is August 17 and 18 and will be played on Rio Grande and Lower Moore fields.

Please email us aspenmenslarosseclub@gmail.com with any questions.

This Sunday at Lower Moore field by the high school, the Aspen Beer Nuts will be battling both Vail lacrosse clubs as well as the Grand Junction Lacrosse Club. Aspen versus Vail at 11 a.m., Grand Junction versus Vail at 12:30 p.m. and Aspen versus Grand Junction at 2 p.m. Free family fun; come out and support your local adult athletes!

Hey, Roger, come out and see what you have been missing! Maybe you will get inspired for your next column, #washeduplaxbros.

Aidan Wynn

Aspen