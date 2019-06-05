Aspen lacks the progressive experience

Aspen politicians promise a progressive/Socialist nirvana where progressive visitors will feel at home. But they never deliver. It’s not as if they have to reinvent the wheel. Just copy other progressive/Socialist city governments in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco.

Where are our human poop piles on city sidewalks? Where are our syringe-strewn parks? Where are the homeless tent cities? There hasn’t been an MS13 mass machete murder here in weeks!

Shape up, Aspen city government. If you don’t deliver a comfortable progressive/Socialist experience, we’ll have to start vacationing in Caracas.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen