Aspen just masks along

How many more council meetings and surveys need to be held before the city wakes up and issues a mandatory mask ordnance and enforcement guidelines for all areas of downtown?

It wouldn’t surprise me to read that the council is planning to hold a general election on this matter sometime in fall.

Do they follow the science, the recommendations of the CDC; are they aware of the surge of cases exploding in many States?

Will our council duck their heads in the sand rather than taking recommended steps to protect us?

They should immediately enforce the current rules and issue fines as very few in the core are in fact wearing masks.

Mel Ronick

Aspen