Aspen is better off open than closed
Aspen City Council,
I’m older now and have been around the block, racking up a lot of miles, occasionally on a rough and unpaved road. Of all the setbacks I’ve faced, the toughest by far, and the most devastating, was being out of work. Struggling financially was actually miniscule in comparison to being adrift with a lack of contribution, self-respect and dignity. (Thank you, Ernie Fyrwald, Barb Bleeker and Aspen Sports for throwing the life-preserver to me in 1988.)
My experience tells me that the consequences of being closed are far more destructive to the thousands of Aspen Valley citizens than the virus …
It’s time to re-open Aspen!
Tom Yoder
Aspen
