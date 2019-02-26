Aspen Golf Course pond looks manufactured
February 26, 2019
I read with interest about the proposed improvements to be made to the public golf course for golfers. I am wondering if, while the heavy equipment will be in use, Aspen City Council might take the opportunity to improve the pond to create a more natural environment.
This would be a relief to all drivers, passengers, joggers, walkers and cyclists coming in and out of town who are subjected to the jarring sight of the boulders that are placed artificially in a ring bordering the pond.
H. Gael Neeson
Aspen
