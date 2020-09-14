Aspen docs cut off at the knees

I read, with dismay, The Aspen Times front-page article of Sept. 9 — “Steadman Clinic, AVH deal finalized.”

I am an RN who worked for Aspen Orthopaedic Associates for nearly 25 years — two years in the late ‘70s, two years in the mid-80s, and from 1998 to 2018 at the Midvalley Surgery Center. I worked closely with Drs. Purnell, Pevny and Von Stade and know them to be professional, ethical, and totally dedicated. They have consistently provided the highest quality, personalized, and individualized care to their patients. In their nearly 100 years combined at AOA, they have been progressive and forward-thinking, making the latest orthopedic procedures and techniques available to their patients.

They started the first surgery center in the area, conducted research, maintained a fellowship program in sports medicine, provided community education, and started the Sister City program with Bariloche, Argentina.

These doctors have been an integral part of the community and are committed to Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

I don’t pretend to know the reasons for, or the ins and outs of, the negotiations, but it’s apparent that the Aspen Valley Hospital CEO, administration, and board have been disloyal. disrespectful and unsupportive of these doctors. They have been treated poorly.

Drs. Purnell, Pevny, and Von Stade will be missed and the Steadman Clinic will have a hard act to follow.

Keven Goodwin

Carbonale