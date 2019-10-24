Aspen councilwoman jumps the gun

Unfortunately Aspen Councilwoman Mullins did not do her due diligence. Her comment of “More guns doesn’t mean safer” is factually incorrect. FBI studies have proven that more guns does in fact make us all safer.

And trampling the rights of visitors and local to Aspen is just bad politics. What part of “shall not be infringed” does City Council not understand? Our rights do not end where Council’s feelings begin.

Tim Lankins

