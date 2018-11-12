Aspen Community Theatre hits the high notes with ‘Big River’

In 1986, our family went to the rededication of the Statue of Liberty in New York City. We remember many things about that trip, including the massive fireworks display marking the occasion. But what we all remember, and talk about the most, was seeing "Big River" on Broadway. The story and the music are mental and emotional keepers. So, what a delight it was to take our son and his family to see Aspen Community Theatre's production of "Big River" right here at home. Thank you, ACT, for the unwavering high bar you hold — for the immeasurable labor of love you gift the community with each year with your autumn musical presentations. They're all great — we love them, we keep the programs to read about each participant, we hum the music, we rerun scenes in our minds and feel them in our hearts. Really, we do.

Once again, the costumes were beyond perfect, the set stunning and believable. The singing, dancing, acting — as always — over the top. Directing, conducting, producing, lighting, sound, special effects — how can a community theater pull this off year after year after year?

We join the community in extending our gratitude to one of the most precious jewels Aspen has: Aspen Community Theatre. Thanks, Ritie.

Nancy and Wolf Gensch

Snowmass Village