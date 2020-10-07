Aspen community needs to step back on teachers
I taught in Aspen for 31 years. As a retired teacher, I am sick and tired of the community telling the school board, administrators and teachers what to do about opening. The easiest, not wisest, thing to do would be just that.
The teachers are working harder and putting in more time than ever. What they are doing is the safest for everyone involved, especially your children.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
