Aspen city manager’s actions raise red flags

Carolyn Sackariason’s articles about Mike Kosdrosky’s forced resignation earlier this month are illuminating: The man asked to be properly remunerated and he is out of the job. And muzzled.

I recently read that City Manager Sara Ott declared that she was “an employer and a leader.” It doesn’t look like what a true leader does. I now wonder if Sara Ott didn’t have a hand in Steve Barwick’s dismissal. Maybe, just maybe.

Adrian Gruia

Aspen and West Palm Beach, Florida