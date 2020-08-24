Aspen city manager’s actions raise red flags
Carolyn Sackariason’s articles about Mike Kosdrosky’s forced resignation earlier this month are illuminating: The man asked to be properly remunerated and he is out of the job. And muzzled.
I recently read that City Manager Sara Ott declared that she was “an employer and a leader.” It doesn’t look like what a true leader does. I now wonder if Sara Ott didn’t have a hand in Steve Barwick’s dismissal. Maybe, just maybe.
Adrian Gruia
Aspen and West Palm Beach, Florida
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User