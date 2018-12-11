Aspen City Council takes local workers for a ride

What happened to "keeping it local"?

Did Aspen City Council and Mayor Steve Skadron forget that small transportation businesses and High Mountain Taxi are local folks who live in housing that the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority requires employees — such as drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, etc. — to prove they work X amount of hours and make X amount of money annually?

How is that possible when jobs are at risk by bringing in outside companies?

And giving Lyft priority to bus lanes? What about the taxi cabs, too? Have you seen Highway 82 eastbound on a summer day around 9 to 11 a.m.? Share the wealth, Mayor Skadron.

As far as the scooters go, I bet the ER at the hospital is thrilled.

Please consider how this will and could affect the people who live here and try to make a living in the already-established transportation industry. They are right under your noses.

Cindy Fioroni

Aspen