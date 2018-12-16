Aspen City Council comes through on Lift 1A

We are writing to pass on our thanks and congratulations on approval of the Lift 1A development. We thank Aspen City Council and staff, and the other parties to the plans for coming together on the major updating and redevelopment of this traditional western portal to Aspen Mountain skiing.

It was not easy! How many years did it take? Now in the end, we have a plan that brings a new lift down to Dean Street, provides for a new Aspen Ski Museum, new public facilities, new lodging — a serious need now in Aspen — and, we hope, the return of World Cup ski racing to Aspen. There will be wonderful new facilities and guest services in this important base area, to the benefit of both locals and visitors. The confirmation by City Council last week of public investment in these facilities is most appropriate and will help assure that public concerns are represented throughout the redevelopment process. The process has worked.

A public vote will take place in March, and we trust that there will be overwhelming support for the new lodges to be built by the Gorsuch family and the Brown brothers. We will look forward to voting "yes" to see that all the planning and commitment of time, energy and dollars of the past years will bear fruit. Thanks again to City Council and all who have helped bring the Lift 1A plans into reality.

Warren and Kathy Klug

Aspen