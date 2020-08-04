Aspen City Council can’t mask its political timing
The recent decision by the Aspen City Council to expand and extend the mask requirement is curious. The original restrictions were to flatten the curve so hospitals were overrun with patients. Well, they aren’t. So this can’t be about health.
The ordinance was put into place through Nov. 4. It must be political. I wonder if Mayor Torre received a call from the Democratic Party scolding him for tipping the Democrats hand to make this a political play.
It’s about Trump, not health and safety. Curious.
Peter Jaycox
Basalt
