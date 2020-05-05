Aspen builds as its coffers crumble

While our community is facing a minimum of a $25 million budget shortfall, Aspen City Council has given the green light to continue construction on the new city offices.

Why would we continue a massive office project that generates no sales and lodging tax when we need to get our resort economy going again?

All across the country public projects have been paused to redirect precious budget dollars to provide stimulus for local economies. Why shouldn’t we?

Peter Grenney

Aspen