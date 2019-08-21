Aspen airport committee gets it right

I was so happy to read in the paper that the citizens committee has voted to scale back the proposed new Aspen/Pitkin County Airport terminal (“Cleared for planning,” Aug. 18, aspentimes.com).

It is important that the terminal be appropriate for a small mountain town and welcoming to our visitors. Those who arrive should feel an experience that is different from other airports.

Last year’s rendering of the proposed terminal was so out of scale for Aspen. I hope the committee will remember this as they continue their work.

Alan Sirkin

Aspen