Ashcroft comes to life with help from Wilcox family

To John Wilcox and Ashcroft Ski Touring,

Wow! Thank you! Having heard of your generous gift to the community, a friend and I met and totally enjoyed the freshly groomed trails for free in the gorgeous upper Castle Creek Valley. We are so blessed to have healthy, soul cleansing outlets like cross country skiing at Ashcroft and so grateful for the Wilcox family for keeping it available to us at this stressful time when we can’t gather together socially.

Leelee Harriman

Emma