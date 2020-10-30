As apologist for Mulcahy, Child misleads public

Inexplicable and misleading. These adjectives come to mind in responding to Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child’s letter to the editor entitled “Time to hold Mulcahy hearing” published by the Aspen Daily News on Oct. 28.

Steve Child’s full-throated defense of Lee Mulcahy is offensive to common sense and justice. It fails to acknowledge the key facts in the case of Mulcahy v. Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.

Five State and federal courts have reviewed Lee Mulcahy’s case against APCHA: The Colorado District Court, the Colorado Court of Appeals, the Colorado Supreme Court, the Colorado federal district court, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee has lost his arguments at every level of the judicial system.

From May 18 to Sept. 9, 2015, APCHA investigated Mulcahy and determined he failed to meet the minimum 1,500-hour work requirement. He refused to request an appeal hearing before the APCHA board even after a personal phone call from me asking him to appeal his case. The truth is that Mulcahy refused to exercise his due process rights in 2015 and now wants a “do over.”

Fast forward five years later and Lee continues to fight his case after losing at every level of the judicial system at great expense to local taxpayers. To re-litigate this case before the APCHA Board, as Commissioner Steve Child advocates, would not only reverse five courts’ decisions but would insult every taxpayer and rule-abiding person living in or trying to get into workforce housing.

Clearly, Commissioner Steve Child does not understand the facts of the case because he continues to publicly parrot Mulcahy’s false narrative without respect for both sides.

As an elected official this is not only inexplicable and misleading, but downright indefensible.

Mike Kosdrosky

Executive director, APCHA (2015-2020)

Basalt