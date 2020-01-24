Around we go with China

Donald Trump starts a trade war with China, then he settles part of the war with an agreement to make him appear to be a great statesman for his upcoming election.

A number of analysts say “the deal” merely returns the relationships with China back to the same conditions when Trump started the trade war, with a few new conditions that he could have gotten without a trade war.

What a scam with lies and deceit.

Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village