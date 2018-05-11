Arn’s my man

My takeaways from Monday's 3rd Congressional District candidates forum at the River Blend Coffee House in Glenwood Springs:

In attendance were Diane Misch Bush, Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi. Incumbent Scott Tipton was a did not respond.

I'm more convinced than ever that Menconi is my candidate. I perceived from him some genuine passion. He quoted Howard Beale (Peter Finch) in the 1976 film "Network," "I'm mad as hell and I'm not gonna take it anymore."

Mitsch Bush showed some passion, too, but it came across to me to be less than sincere. She seemed to be selling something, mostly herself. Maybe that's because she has an extensive record as a state representative to sell. Hanlon was Mr. Cool.

The three were in lockstep on the progressive issues; gun control, health care, taxes, immigration and the disparity between the rich and the poor. All three stressed the importance of winning over the independents. Menconi stood out on my favorite issue: the climate.

"No incrementalism," he said. In other words, let's switch to renewables now. Hanlon believes natural gas is a bridge fuel. Menconi made a bold statement when he said he used to be a capitalist, but seeing how that system has just made the rich richer, he's now a socialist.

I disagree with Menconi on one issue: free trade. He opposes the Trans Pacific Partnership and the North American Free Trade Agreement because they are unfair to American workers. I concede that, but believe American farmers need those agreements.

Tipton will be tough to beat. He beat Gail Schwartz by 17 percent in 2016. That would require a big turnaround.

Mitsch Bush probably has the best chance to beat him because she's a woman. Women, millennials and minorities are registering in record numbers and that's the only hope for Democrats.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale