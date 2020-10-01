Arm our police with college degrees

Let’s not defund the police; let’s educate them. Studies show that police with at least two years of college have fewer complaints regarding misconduct and tend be to more restrained regarding the use of force and seem to handle stress better.

Why in 2020 do many communities not require more than a high school diploma for entrance into law enforcement? We require a person be degreed to teach first grade but not to carry a gun, enforce law and keep the peace.

In a Florida study, 75% of disciplinary actions went to officers with only a high school degree. Thirty percent of the officers in the force had four years of college, but they were responsible for only 11% of disciplinary actions.

Better educated cops make for better cops.

There are degrees now specific to law enforcement; however, I think any degree would be beneficial. As a taxpayer, I would encourage communities to have tuition-reimbursement programs for the ongoing education of law enforcement as well as incentives to help pay the costs associated with education for officers entering the force.

We are in a nation divided like a pie; a few want to defund the police, most want good solid policing, and a few believe that the police should be a hammer against lawlessness.

Wherever you fall in the discussion, it’s hard to argue against requirements that make for better police. You don’t need to go down to your local station to see what requirements are in your community; simply go to the website of just about any jurisdiction and they will have jobs posted with requirements. If those minimum requirements are high school, then that says something about the leadership in local law enforcement as well as local government.

Marco Diaz

Redstone